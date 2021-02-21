News

Nwabunike tasks freight forwarders on compliance

…as ANLCA elects Western Chapter executives under strict COVID-19 protocals

 

President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon Iju Tony Nwabunike as enjoined members of the association and every other person engaged in the business of freight forwarding in Nigeria, to always comply with the extant laws (Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) guiding the freight forwarding practice in the country.

 

Addressing the new executives of the Western Chapters of ANLCA elected last week in Lagos, Nwabunike said as the Federal Government looks towards the maritime sector for revenue to fund the 2021 budget, freight forwarders, specifically ANLCA members have a key role to play in ensuring that the Nigeria Customs Service realizes the targeted revenue or ‘better still surpass the target.”

 

The helmsman had disclosed that the leadership of the association in fulfillment of its mandate to reposition the association is poised to carry out its statutory functions and responsibilities as enshrined in the ANLCA Supreme Constitution as amended.

 

Such functions according to him, include: conducting credible elections into our various Chapters spread across the country to bring purposeful leadership to the Chapters of the association.

 

A task, he said started last year with the conduct of Chapters elections for the Northern zone of the association which saw successful conduct of elections of the executives of the Kano and Abuja International Airports Chapters of the association.

 

That of the Eastern Chapters was successfully conducted by the Association Electoral Commission (ASECO) on January 25. “Similarly, on February 16, 2021, elections were conducted into some Chapters of the Western Zone of ANLCA in the strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols in Lagos.

 

The Chapters includes, Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port, PTML and KLT Chapters. “At the end of the election the following candidates emerged as winners: Apapa Port Chapter–Chief Sylvester Budu , Chairman; Kayode Jejelaye, Vice Chairman; Razak Ishola, Secretary; and Lawrence Uba, Assistant Secretary. “Others are Nnammocha Joseph, Financial Secretary; Hakeem Olodan, Treasurer; and Emeka Mbachu, Public Relations Officer (PRO).

 

“Tin Can Island Port Chapter–Ojo Peters Akintoye emerged as the Chairman; Sonniel Ebonyem Onochie, Vice Chairman; Nzeribe Ebere, Secretary; and Abdulazeez Obafemi Hakeem, Assistant Secretary. Others are Olawale Cole, Treasurer; Waisiu Bunmi Osinowo, Financial Secretary; and Onome A. Joy as Public Relations Officer (PRO).

 

“The Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) elected Otunba Sunday Oyebola as their Chairman, Alhaji Lameen Muse as Vice Chairman, and Chijioke Daniel as Secretary. “While at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Esther Oluwatoyin Oyeleke was elected as Chairman, making her the first female Chapter chairman in the Western Zone of ANLCA.”

 

He said that efforts are in top gear by the ASECO to conduct credible elections into the remaining chapters of the Western Zone Chapters. Also elected was Alhaji Jamo Lawal who emerged chairman of the Ikorodu Chapter of the association.

