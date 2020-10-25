Nwafor was never Obi’s security adviser –Ex gov’s aide

The Special Adviser (Security) to former governor of Anambra State, Col. George Molokwu (rtd), has debunked report making the rounds in some quarters that the former commander, Special Anti – robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu, Mr. James Nwafor, was appointed Obi’s Security Adviser, asking the public to disregard the news. Col. Molokwu made this known yesterday while fielding questions from journalists in Onitsha on the state of the nation.

Col. Molokwu said he was Obi’s Special Adviser (Security) and that the irony of the matter was that he did not even know Nwafor well nor had any dealings with him.

In his words: “If I did not know him, the consequence was that my principal, Mr. Peter Obi, would not know him as well.”

Continuing, he said that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, Obi dealt mostly with him on security matters and in rare case directly with heads of security agencies.

“When we had cause to interact with other senior security officers, it was my office that did so and I can tell you that there was no possibility of Obi dealing directly with the said Nwafor,” he said.

On the Ezu River issue, he said that Obi was cleared of complexities by all panels and bodies that investigated the barbarism.

He said that apart from Obi offering N5 million to anybody that would give a clue to who dumped the bodies; he ordered an autopsy and set up a probe panel that was later taken over by Federal authorities.

Commenting on the state of the nation, he assured protesting youths that the nation had heard their grievances, which, according to him, was for the good of everybody, including his own grand children. He prayed that their demands would be expectedly met.

