News

Nwagba joins Abia South Senatorial race

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Blessing Nwagba, has officially joined the race for Abia South senatorial district contest. Nwagba, a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be contesting the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with other aspirants to know who will replace Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, at the Red Chamber.

At the time of filing this report, nobody has been reported to have bought an expression of interest form of the PDP for Abia South Senatorial District, but unconfirmed reports have it that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu may be going for the Senatorial seat in 2023. New Telegraph reports that 2023 will make it 16 years that Abaribe has been representing the zone and with facts on ground, he has already purchased the governorship expression of interest form of the PDP and will not be returning to the Senate. Following Nwagba’s entrance into the race, some residents of Aba, her home town, have described her as a consummate grassroots politician.

 

