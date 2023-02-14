Nwaji: APP’s message of hope is resonating across Abia

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for Ukwa West/Ukwa East Federal Constituency of Abia State, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, in this interview with EMMANUELIFEANYI, speaks on the party’s chances in the forthcoming election in the state and what he’ll do differently to reposition the area if elected into the House of Representatives

APP is a relatively new party in Abia State; does it stand any chance against the established parties in your constituency?

People must understand the changes in the political landscape of Nigeria and the political culture of the people as well, especially the people of the Ukwa West/Ukwa East Federal Constituency. In my constituency, nobody is talking about political parties right now. People are interested in the personalities, who need their votes.

Days are gone when some unpopular candidates with anti-people agenda hide under what they call mega political parties and escape public scrutiny to be elected to take care of the affairs of a people they’re not worthy to serve in the first place. Also, I advise everyone to painstakingly look at the personalities we have in the APP. From our governorship candidate, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu to the entire party leadership, you’ll see people who are out for service and leadership, not people who are out there to play conspiracy games with the ruling party here to make our people suffer.

I was the pioneer chairman of APP here in Abia and I spread the good news and our people followed because they know I’m a credible person and today, the party is a mass movement. The man I handed over to is a former chairman of Umuahia North LGA; Princewill Ukaegbu. He is also a grassroots man, a strong character who is not a bootlicker of the Abia State government and he continued from where I stopped.

Strong personalities are the people manning APP and it starts from our governorship candidate, who is a household name here. You can see that as other candidates are campaigning at the local government level, he’s campaigning, door-to-door, ward-to-ward. He’s a sound grassroots man. Abia wants changes and that’s what we are interested in. We will win the election to reposition Abia. We’re not looking at the names of any party. Our pride and selling point is our candidates, party ideology and leadership that is made up of men with reputable character. So, we can beat anybody. No amount of desperation or desperate moves can save any unpopular candidate from losing woefully, especially in Ukwa West/Ukwa East Federal Constituency.

Are you saying there’s an act of desperation by some people to win your constituency?

Yes! That’s exactly what I’m saying. I’m saying this because of what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government is doing in Ukwa West where I come from. Just recently, precisely on January 10, 2023; women under the Free School Feeding Programme were asked to bring their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to the house of the education secretary. They’re not hiding it. It’s an open secret. These women and others were mandated to bring their PVCs or copy the identification number on the PVCs and bring them. According to what some of them told me, they were asked to bring the PVCs to enable them help the PDP win in all positions if they want to continue cooking for school children. This is indirect vote buying. I don’t understand how they want to perfect their plans. However, I must not watch such happen without doing something. I’ve decided to petition the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the relevant security agencies, but I’m also using this opportunity to call on the security agencies to look into that and act fast. I also call on the INEC chairman, who has promised to deliver free and fair elections to beam his torchlight on Abia and see what the PDP is planning to do to destroy the good works of INEC and his good image. Any act, plot or plan capable of changing the choice of the people in an election is a crime.

Why do Ukwa people complain of bad government all the time, when you have a special agency, Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC) meant to tackle some of these complaints?

ASOPADEC is not there to help our people. They already know they’ve failed themselves. It is an agency where the ruling party appoints its stooges to do its bidding. Our people are much wiser now. They have rejected them. And with the new electoral law, it is obvious that the only way anybody who is in government or who had served will win an election now, especially in my constituency is to make use of every opportunity you have to serve the people truthfully, so that when you’re presented to them on the ballot, they’ll not think twice than to vote for you. The current people ruling us have mismanaged the scarce resources of Abia State. They cannot have their cake and eat it. Go and check the huge amount of money that comes to ASOPADEC, but they cannot show the people an ordinary project of N100,000. Is that the kind of people, who want to continue to represent my people? That’s unacceptable. Having seen a stockpile of their failure waiting for them in Ukwa West/Ukwa East, they now want to come through the back door by dubiously forcing our women to bring their PVCs to them. Can you imagine that after many years of abandoning a local government that produces oil from where the state derives its major revenue from, the PDP government is coming now to tell our people to vote for its candidate?

Are you really confident that the new electoral law will be the game changer during the polls?

I am convinced that it is no longer business as usual. Aside from the law, I’m confident that my past services will speak for me and I’m confident that our people are wiser. Therefore, the main decision will be taken at the polling units with the PVCs. It is at the polling units that all the unpopular candidates and rejected political parties will have no option but to accept their true position. I’m telling you that our people who are members of the PDP will not even vote for the PDP. Why should any Ukwa man or woman vote for the PDP? Look at one of our major roads from Obehie to Okeikpe, the local government headquarters, it has not been passable until recently, when the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) decided to intervene yet they said we belong to Abia State and we have a government that takes 13 per cent derivation of oil revenue courtesy of my people. As a grassroots man, they know people like me know their tactics. They know that I cannot stand and watch them deceive my people. The whole truth is that the 2023 election in Ukwa Federal Constituency will be about the credibility of every candidate not just the name of your party or whoever is pushing the candidate. This is operation who are you? Nobody can fool us again. They’re aware that with somebody like me, they stand no chance of winning anything because I’m credible. I’m a grassroots man. My style of politics is extremely local. I know my people and my people know me. I speak the language they understand, which is simply a good representation. Anything else anybody is doing now to truncate the choice of the people through inducement is an effort in futility. When I go out there to campaign, I show examples of what I did when I was a local government chairman and nobody questions it because it’s real and open for verification.

What will you do differently if elected?

I have one thing going for me, I’m a grassroots man. It is only someone closer to the people will know their problems. I’m not a politician that meets the electorate at the LGA or ward levels; I go down to villages. So, what I’ll do differently starts with my accessibility. My knowledge about what my people want is unquantifiable because I’m a grassroots man. When I was a local government chairman, I was in touch with my people and I know their problems. For instance, we have children who want to go to school but cannot due to certain problems related to finance. I will offer them, the opportunity that only Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu gave to them when he was governor, which is free education. I’ll save Ukwa parents from the trouble of looking for school fees so that nobody will be denied education. We cannot afford to have outof- school children in the era when technology is taking over the world. So, our children must be in school, learn and getting ready to compete with the best from other places. Aside from the free education, I’ll provide every necessary material needed and nobody will pay a dime for any external examination in Ukwa Federal Constituency. I’m not a politician who jokes with human development. I know how to sow seeds in human beings that’ll germinate into something bigger. Therefore, I cannot joke with youth and women empowerment. I equally don’t joke with stomach infrastructure. As we are sowing seeds for better tomorrow, we’ll also be alive to see that tomorrow. So, I cannot watch my people go hungry. I’ll make efforts to ensure my people do meaningful things to earn a living, but as we’re working on that, they must remain happy as well.

There’s this allegation that there are no opposition parties in Abia, do you subscribe to that?

My answer to that is yes and no. It is yes because there are no opposition parties. My answer is also no because there is just one opposition party and that’s the APP. The other branches of the ruling party erroneously referred to as opposition parties are silent because they’re one. What they do here is a partnership in deceit that’s why the open secret of their conspiracy of silence is now a topic. People are tired. Their members are not disciplined and they eat from the crumbs of the ruling party. That’s the problem in my local government area of Ukwa West and it is the same problem in the state generally. That’s why we embraced APP. Anybody who knows Abia well, when he sees the names in APP, he’ll always wonder how these people came together. I’ve educated our people enough that although we need stomach infrastructure, we must be disciplined not to accept such at the detriment of our land, our children and our grandchildren. The message has resonated all over Ukwa and that’s why unpopular politicians are now jittering because the day of reckoning is near. I’m a politician who always calls on people to rely on their businesses not crumbs from the government that’ll make them misbehave and this time around, nobody will deceive my people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...