Nwajiuba: APC ticket bought by highest bidder

Former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) went to the highest bidder. Nwajiuba, who was one of the presidential aspirants who sought the party’s ticket, stated that he stayed away from the convention because it “headed away from” the ideal he subscribed to. He disclosed that consensus approach to select the candidate of the party was to maintain the outlook of a progressive family, and ensure that the ticket did not go to highest bidder.

The former minister regretted that the request of the South East aspirants to the APC leadership to allow the zone produce the party’s presidential candidate, “to build a more united, inclusive secured and prosperous nation,” was not heeded. “This much has been captured in the communique the South East aspirants issued on 22nd May, the speeches of Mr. President at his meetings with APC governors, that of aspirants and of stakeholders. “Following the failure of all these entreaties, it became clear that the convention was headed away from these lofty ideals I subscribe to and will still pursue.

I, therefore, declined to attend. “These ideals reflected in what some of the South East aspirants who choose to attend referred to in their pleas for ‘justice’, or need to constitutionally require it, in the face of the absence of conscience. “Even their elderly wailing on national television could not move a vote. If I had shouted same in a more youthful voice, it may have become inciteful in the face of our current security difficulties in the South East and may thus spite our efforts,” he added. Nwajiuba however said he was still committed to pursuing the ideals of a more united, inclusively secured prosperous nation.

He urged his supporters not to be disappointed, adding that his approach to the Nigeria presidency, was “hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic power house, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfilling life.” “I choose to take the tedious path of following the law, meeting requirements and staying disciplined, in other to sell a paradigm of same. “I appreciate all the sacrifices of time, resources and emotions that have been invested by so many persons, young and old, near and afar in this tedious path. “I am grateful for the opportunity to engage all strata of our society, all cadres of leadership both in our party and our country. I appreciate the luxury of your various audience, in sharing this message.”

