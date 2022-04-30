News

Nwajiuba best candidate for APC among S’East presidential aspirants – Sen. Ibezim

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Member representing Imo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Frank Ibezim has said that Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba is the best presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East. This is coming just as he asked members of the party from the South Eastern part of the country to make him their consensus candidate ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

Ibezim in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday also appealed that since Nwajiuba has the competence, youthfulness, likeability and closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari the zone should not throw away the golden opportunity that is beckoning on it He noted being the first from the zone to pick the party’s nomination forms, Nwajiuba is a demonstration of his seriousness, capability and commitment to lead the party to victory, adding that the minister deserves complete and total support of members especially the South easterners. “For long we have clamored to be given the opportunity to provide leadership for this country at the highest level. Hon. Nwajiuba is that person who has the competence, youthfulness, likeability and closeness to the President and other key stakeholders of the party,” he noted.

He added that “Nwajiuba from every indication is the key to the APC presidential ticket, let us rally around him. Let us not give those who mock the Igbos that are never united the room to do so. With Nwajiuba already in the ring, let us rally round him. “Let us not throw away this golden opportunity. This is the time to speak with one voice. I call on Igbo leaders to rally together to enable us get to this destination,” Ibezim pleaded in the statement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SOKAPU raises the alarm over kidnapped LG chair, students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) yesterday raised the alarm over the continued detention of a local government chairman and JSS 3 students abducted by kidnappers some time ago in the state.   A statement by the union made available to newsmen in Kaduna said it had “been over one week today since trigger-happy gunmen […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian leaders indifferent as country burns, says Utomi

Posted on Author Geoffrey Ekenna and Oluwatosin Omoniyi

A Political Economist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria risked a revolution if the attitude of the current political class did not change.   Utomi, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph in an exclusive interview in Lagos stated that it was unimaginable that while millions of Nigerians […]
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica