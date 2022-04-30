Nwajiuba best candidate for APC among S’East presidential aspirants – Sen. Ibezim

Member representing Imo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Frank Ibezim has said that Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba is the best presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East. This is coming just as he asked members of the party from the South Eastern part of the country to make him their consensus candidate ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

Ibezim in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday also appealed that since Nwajiuba has the competence, youthfulness, likeability and closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari the zone should not throw away the golden opportunity that is beckoning on it He noted being the first from the zone to pick the party’s nomination forms, Nwajiuba is a demonstration of his seriousness, capability and commitment to lead the party to victory, adding that the minister deserves complete and total support of members especially the South easterners. “For long we have clamored to be given the opportunity to provide leadership for this country at the highest level. Hon. Nwajiuba is that person who has the competence, youthfulness, likeability and closeness to the President and other key stakeholders of the party,” he noted.

He added that “Nwajiuba from every indication is the key to the APC presidential ticket, let us rally around him. Let us not give those who mock the Igbos that are never united the room to do so. With Nwajiuba already in the ring, let us rally round him. “Let us not throw away this golden opportunity. This is the time to speak with one voice. I call on Igbo leaders to rally together to enable us get to this destination,” Ibezim pleaded in the statement.

