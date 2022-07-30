News

Nwajiuba suit against Atiku, Tinubu‘fishing expedition’ –APC

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described suit filed by a former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba seeking to disqualify the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his PDP opponent, Atiku Abubakar as a fishing expedition. National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Felix Morka, on Friday while reacting to the report said the former minister’s suit is based on speculations and nothing concrete. In a suit he filed along with the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the former minister is asking the court to disqualify Tinubu and Abubakar.

He alleged that the primary elections of the APC and PDP that produced the presidential candidates were marred by vote-buying. Reacting, Morka stated that while the ex-minister has the right to approach the court, the party is not concerned about the case stating that Tinubu remains the legitimate candidate of the party. “The former Hon. Minister is a citizen of Nigeria and has every right to go to court to complain. We think that the case is nothing; it is just simply a wild fishing expedition that is founded on pure speculation and not backed by any concrete basis. “He was a contestant in that primary; I believe he scored one vote.

Going to court, seeking to overturn the decision of the majority of delegates who voted, I think it is somewhat going to be extreme.” He said while Nwajiuba had the right to approach the court, “it is up to the court to adjudicate the case he brought.”

 

