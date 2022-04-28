News Top Stories

Nwajuiba joins 2023 presidential race, begs ASUU to call off strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwajuiba, while accepting the presidential form purchased for N100 million by a coalition of youths from across the six geopolitical zones under Project Nigeria Group (PNG) yesterday in Abuja, noted that it was an opportunity to help run affairs of the country even though it was not as easy as it seems.

He said: “They have gathered resources from every part of the country and purchased the form for which the APC will nominate a candidate to fly its flag in the Presidential Elections in February 2023, they have now presented this to me. “I now solemnly accept to run for us all, and bear our party’s flag into the elections and become our next President.

I do this recognising that in the last seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed extraordinary feats in ensuring that our progressive ideas have been established; physical infrastructure of every type and inclusive policies reaching out to our poor and less privileged. As we strive to uplift Nigeria and Nigerians into a developed state.”

On the ongoing ASUU strike, the minister urged the union to return to classes while the federal government continued to work on meeting their demands, in order to ensure students were not left at a massive loss. While noting that it behoves on government to give life to the 2009 agreement signed with the union, he, however, raised concerns that the Federal Government was constrained by limited funding due to the challenges of insecurity and as such, resorts to borrowing in order to meet the lecturers’ demands.

 

