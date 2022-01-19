Nwakali, Uzoho, Olayinka to start against Bissau

Kelechi Nwakali, Francis Uzoho, Peter Olayinka and Tyronne Ebuehi are all set to start for the Super Eagles in final AFCON Group D clash against Guinea Bissau as coach Augustine Eguavoen will make wholesale changes to rest key players for the knockout rounds. Uzoho and Ebuehi are yet to get game time in Cameroon. Semi Ajayi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi and Chidera Ejuke will also be involved against Guinea Bissau, who will need to win to stay alive at this tournament. Nwakali will come in for Joe Aribo, Uzoho takes over from Maduka Okoye in goal, while Olayinka is poised to lead the attack ahead of Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi. However, key stars like standin captain William Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and striker Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to keep their places in the starting XI. That’s what looks like the spine of the Eagles in Cameroon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...