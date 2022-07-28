News

Nwaneri appointed Ambassador-atlarge for Grenada in Nigeria

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A Nigerian, Tochukwu Nwaneri has been appointed an Ambassador-at- Large for Grenada in Nigeria by the newly elected Prime Minister of the Country, Dickson Mitchell. Tochukwu’s new appointment came following Mitchell’s emergence and assumptionof officeonJune24th, 2022.

On July 11, the Prime Minister made an official appointment of the Imo State-born Tochukwu Nwaneri, as Ambassador. The 44-year-old Dickson Mitchell of the ADC defeated Keith Mitchell of the ruling party who was seeking a re-election. One of the first moves afterhisvictorywasappointing Nwaneri as Ambassador-at- LargeforGrenadainNigeria. The appointment is said to be the first of its kind in Africa, where the official Diplomatic headquarters will also be situated in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Nwaneri, will as a result be the head of the diplomatic mission in Nigeria. The move is expected to bolster economic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Grenada.

 

Our Reporters

