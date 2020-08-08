News

Nwankudu: Endometriosis disorder affecting more women globally

The Founder of Endo- Survivors International Foundation (ESIF), an NGO raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the impact of endometriosis, stating that it is a chronic gynecological disorder, which affects approximately one in 10 women globally.

Nwankudu, who spoke at a webinar themed: ‘Living Your Best Life with Endo’, said the online event was held to demonstrate the NGO’s commitment to bringing to light the plight of Nigerian women living with endometriosis, while advocating for empathetic care for patients.

She said: “In Nigeria, endometriosis accounts for about 30-40% of infertility cases among women and this data may be applicable in several countries. However, infertility is not the only problem associated with endometriosis. “In an emotional presentation by the endometriosis patients who spoke at this program, the attendees learned that this disease transcends the dysmennorhea and cyclical pain that most people may know of. “Patients spoke about the debilitating co-morbidities of endometriosis like irritable bowels, fibroids, thoracic disease, ascites, chronic pain and even cardio-vascular issues to mention a few.

