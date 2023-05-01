Sports

Nwankwo, Audu Claim Top Prizes At Eduline Chess Tourney

The duo of Chiamaka Nwankwo and Jonah Audu have claimed the top prizes in the Primary and Secondary School categories of the maiden Eduline Chess Academy concluded at the weekend.

The event was held at the Fun Plex Resort, CMD Road, Magodo Lagos. The competition was additionally supported by the Cornerstone Believers Church. The competition was one of great excitement which brought students from all over Lagos State to participate in the games.

The level of games played were of high standard and quality. Prices were won under the different categories. Eduline Chess Academy is an initiative of the Eduline Learning Co.a supplementary education outfit set up to encourage kids to play the game of chess among other activities which are aimed at increasing the knowledge and capabilities of students.

