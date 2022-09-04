Nwankwo lauds elevation of Cardinal Okpaleke

The lawmaker epresenting Njikoka/Dunukofia/ Anaocha Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, has lauded the induction of His Eminence Joseph Cardinal Okpaleke, as cardinal, describing him as a shining star who has lifted the service to God and humanity to an enviable lofty heights.

Nwankwo stated that the induction of Cardinal Okpaleke, an illustrious son of Anambra State, at the St Peter’s Church Basilica, Rome, as one of the only two Africans so elevated this year, was a testament to his dedication to God and humanity.

Nwankwo, popularly called “Onyendozi”, meaning the great builder who also commemorated his birthday last week with simple prayers due to the recent demise of his dear father, Mr. Boniface ‘Eselu’ Nwankwo was in Rome to witness the elevation of Cardinal Okpaleke.

He extended felicitation to all sons and daughters of Anambra state, especially Governor Chukwuma Soludo who led a powerful team of Anambra people to Rome. Nwankwo commended other clerics, particularly the Bishops from the state and others from parts of Nigeria who attended the epoch occasion and in solidarity to Okpaleke and Anambra State.

He said it’s really gladdening that more sons and daughters of Anambra State have continued to blaze the global trail in their chosen careers and areas of endeavour. He equally commended Mayor Augustine Okeke who came out tops at the 2022 World Mathematics Invitational competition, adding that indeed Anambra State was on top, and making Nigeria very proud.

The lawmaker in a telephone interview while appreciating these outstanding sons of the state urged the upcoming generation to closely monitor and imbibe the good and “positive traits of these shining stars so as to hold their ground in life tomorrow”.

Nwankwo, who is the Anambra Central Senatorial flag bearer of APGA in the fast approaching general elections executed many projects including a 200-computer lab for ICT training for youths and approval for a satellite campus of a university in his constituency.

