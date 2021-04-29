‘Nwankwo must leave Crotone to earn Eagles invitation’

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has told Simy Nwankwo to leave Serie A side Crotone if he is to have any chance of playing in the Nigeria senior national team again. Nwankwo has had a record-breaking season with Crotone in the Italian top-flight.

The 28-year-old is the joint third-highest goalscorer in the Serie A with 19 goals- the most a Nigerian has managed in Europe’s top five leagues. But despite his brilliant performances, it may still not be enough to get him a spot back in the Super Eagles squad. The striker last notable contribution to the national team was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Nigeria failed to go beyond the group stages of the competition. Since then, the Nigerian has not made the squad, and Rohr has revealed that may not change unless he leaves Crotone. Speaking with EuropaCalcio, the German tactician said Simy’s return to the Super Eagles is only possible if he leaves Crotone this summer for a better club.

