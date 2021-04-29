Sports

‘Nwankwo must leave Crotone to earn Eagles invitation’

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has told Simy Nwankwo to leave Serie A side Crotone if he is to have any chance of playing in the Nigeria senior national team again. Nwankwo has had a record-breaking season with Crotone in the Italian top-flight.

The 28-year-old is the joint third-highest goalscorer in the Serie A with 19 goals- the most a Nigerian has managed in Europe’s top five leagues. But despite his brilliant performances, it may still not be enough to get him a spot back in the Super Eagles squad. The striker last notable contribution to the national team was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Nigeria failed to go beyond the group stages of the competition. Since then, the Nigerian has not made the squad, and Rohr has revealed that may not change unless he leaves Crotone. Speaking with EuropaCalcio, the German tactician said Simy’s return to the Super Eagles is only possible if he leaves Crotone this summer for a better club.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal gun down Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Leicester’s increasingly forlorn-looking pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a big blow as Arsenal came from behind to claim an impressive victory at the King Power Stadium. Having gone out of the Europa League on Thursday, the Foxes were given an early tonic by the […]
Sports

Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]
Sports

Chris Smalling ends 10-year Man United stay to join AS Roma

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have reached an agreement with AS Roma for the transfer of defender Chris Smalling. The centre-back was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010 from Fulham, and went on to make 323 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals, reports manutd.com. Smalling won the Premier League title in his very first season, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica