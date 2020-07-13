Sports

Nwankwo one goal away from top award

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker to the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, Simy Nwankwo, is a goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie B after scoring his 17th goal of the ongoing season in his club, Crotone’s 3 -1 away win against Cittadella.

 

Smarting from his perfect hat-trick against Benevento last time out, the 28-year-old helped the club stretched their unbeaten run to an impressive 9 games.

 

The Nigeria forward doubled his side’s lead with a sweet finish on the 37th minute after Junior Messias made the most of a clumsy throw by the goalkeeper to record the opening goal as early as the 11th minute of the game.

 

Junior Messias then grabbed his brace four minutes after the half time break with a similar finish like his first to make it 3-0 with substitute Giuseppe Panico grabbing a consolation after the hour mark to put some respect in the scoreline.

 

Nwankwo is now just a goal shy of being top scorer in the league with Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello currently leading with 18 goals.

 

Crotone remain second in the standings to occupy one of the automatic promotion slots with five rounds of matches still to be played.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Women’s League ‘ll promote female football – Ajibade

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade, has said that the introduction of Women’s Champions League by the Confederation of Africa Football, will promote interclub competition and ensure the development of women football in the continent. The Toppserien of Norway forward applauded the decision by CAF to introduce the Women version of CAF Champions League. Ajibade said […]
Sports

Leroy Sane to leave Man City, says Pep

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City this summer if a deal can be agreed with another club after he rejected a new contract, says manager Pep Guardiola. City have given up hope of negotiating a new contract with Sane after nearly two years of talks with the Germany international. Bayern Munich have made Sane their […]
Sports

Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: