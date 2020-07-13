Nwankwo one goal away from top award

Super Eagles striker to the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, Simy Nwankwo, is a goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie B after scoring his 17th goal of the ongoing season in his club, Crotone’s 3 -1 away win against Cittadella.

Smarting from his perfect hat-trick against Benevento last time out, the 28-year-old helped the club stretched their unbeaten run to an impressive 9 games.

The Nigeria forward doubled his side’s lead with a sweet finish on the 37th minute after Junior Messias made the most of a clumsy throw by the goalkeeper to record the opening goal as early as the 11th minute of the game.

Junior Messias then grabbed his brace four minutes after the half time break with a similar finish like his first to make it 3-0 with substitute Giuseppe Panico grabbing a consolation after the hour mark to put some respect in the scoreline.

Nwankwo is now just a goal shy of being top scorer in the league with Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello currently leading with 18 goals.

Crotone remain second in the standings to occupy one of the automatic promotion slots with five rounds of matches still to be played.

