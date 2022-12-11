Nwankwo’s challenges for more service

From execution of signature projects for his constituency in Anambra State and sponsoring major motions at the National Assembly, the people of Anambra today can attest to receiving dividends of democracy.

In the last eight years, the member representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha in the House of Representatives in the National Assembly and senatorial candidate in the 2023 elections has made remarkable impacts.

From health programmes, education and social welfare, he has assisted in improving the lives and living of the Anambra people.

Sometime ago, he was the brain behind the House of Representatives call on the Federal Government to revive the 1,400 Lagos-Calabar coastal railway. This resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Dozie Nwankwo during plenary.In his motion, Mr Nwankwo said the 1,400km Standard Gauge East-West Coastal Rail Line got the nod from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2017 but that the contract has been suspended by the Ministry of Transportation.

Typical of Anambra, it has produced amongst the best representatives at the national and international arenas over the years in sports, administration, commerce and politics. This is verifiable from the landmark achievements of the likes the first President of Nigeria, Owelle (Dr) Nnamdi Azikiwe, former Vice President, Alex Ekweme, Dr Abyssinia Akweke Nwafor Orizu, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, and Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Prof Dora Akunyili,

Ever since his election into the 8th Assembly, Nwankwo has remained a regular face and voice at the plenary, committee activities and at the numerous life enhancing constituency outreach programmes in favour of the nation, Anambra State and the Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha constituents.

From the seat of power in Abuja, down to his Enugwu-Ukwu community and the entire Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha Federal Constituency; and the entire Anambra State, this well-schooled lawmaker thinks, dreams, sleeps and wakes up for the people.

That was the reason Nwankwo was christened “the emerging contemporary Nnamdi Azikiwe”, by colleagues at the Green Chambers. They had claimed that whatever he sets his mind on, he achieves. And that wherever others failed, he had always succeeded. Little wonder the sobriquet, “the Crown Prince”.

At the last All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party primaries for nomination of the party’s Anambra Central senatorial flag bearer, Nwankwo floored the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh and other heavyweights.

According to a youth leader in the area, Emeka Anaenugwu, “Onyendozi is a committed, dedicated and ready-to-serve servant leader. A cursory look at his policies, projects, motions, bills and empowerment programs show that he’s always thinking about the youths, women and families.

What with his multi-million naira annual medical outreach, which records show has benefitted above one million beneficiaries since its debut about fifteen years ago. The free healthcare program kicked off nearly two decades ago with only his Enugwu-ukwu community in Njikoka Council area and environs as beneficiaries. But its popularity and enthusiastic acceptance by the citizens bolstered the benefactor’s heart and he continued to expand it to more communities.

The free medical outreach has covered all the communities within the 3-Councils Federal Constituency, and then expanded to the seven-Councils that make up the Central Senatorial district of the state.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, party faithful and officials at Abatete, Idemili North Council at a reception anchored by a stalwart of APGA in the area and a former House of Representatives aspirant for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Chief Ifeanyi Metuh, Nwankwo who was very happy with the excitement shown by the crowd that received him, commended the people for their visible show of love towards him.

He acknowledged the ability of other opponents contesting alongside himself for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat in the fast approaching February 25,2023 poll but was quick to admit that all the other have clearly done their bit before now.

Hence were now tired, and lethargic, as the assignment has somehow clearly become monotonous and drab to them. He admitted that such was naturally expected, particularly where they had seen the position as “business”, and not call to service. It’s also usually counterproductive to overstay in the arena.

To him, they are tired hands and feet. “I am here with breathe of fresh air to reinvigorate the people’s service. I had done so much to humanity, even as a private citizen.

“My aspiration is for a larger platform to do more -more scholarship to poor and indigent students, poverty alleviation for the poor/less privileged, more tricycles, motor cycles, commuter buses, cars, youth/women empowerment, and micro credit for small/medium businesses.

Others included regular free medical treatment for all. The latest 2022 edition covered no fewer than three hundred thousand (300’000) beneficiaries in more than sixty communities within Njikoka, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North, and Awka South council areas.

The programme covered multiple areas of health including eye(opthalmic treatment and surgeries), laboratory services and general health services. It’s now so assuredly regularly anticipated annually that people from neighbouring states, council areas, including those outside the state now plan their annual holidays to fall within the period just to ensure their family members resident in the cities benefited.

These, Nwankwo pointed out that he has been doing for the citizens for more than two decades without any funfair or media razzmatazz, just out of love/concern for the less privileged, and as a way of giving back to the society in appreciation of God Almighty’s blessings.

And as the citizens continue to appreciate these programs, Onyendozi has promised to continue sponsoring alongside other such gestures to put smiles on the faces of the residents of the state and environs.

His litany of life-enhancing projects that benefited all communities within his Federal constituency in multiples, including provision of solar-powered street lights, solar-powered boreholes, roads construction/erosion control projects, and intervention in schools, especially secondary schools within the Federal Constituency.

There was also his world class signature project, a two-storey 250-computer set ICT training centre at Enugwu-Ukwu; -for Training and Consultancy. And barring any last minute changes, this masterpiece of a training centre would kick start operations in few days from now. It is secured, adequately fenced, protected and well fitted with state-of-the-art facilities to make teaching and learning a delight for all participants. Records show that the great enthusiasm elicited by the project, as the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria, seats have been over-booked for the next three years. Yet more interested participants are still surging in!

Nwankwo is certainly in a class of his own, standing out as a lawmaker who came prepared about what he wanted to do for the constituents. Because besides about thirty-five major projects scattered all over the 3-Council Federal Constituency so far, he has provided many motorized boreholes, classroom blocks, Primary Health Centres, NYSC Corpers Lodge, among many others in all communities in the Federal Constituency.

Yes, because he’s a man of all seasons, it’s not surprising to see opponents try to throw stones at him. But who would curse who God has blessed

