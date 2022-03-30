Nwanne Connect: Culture, ceremony as Hero Lager hosts over 30,000 gathering of Ndigbo

PSquare, Illbliss to perform

Premium beer, Hero Lager, is set to host over 30,000 gathering of the Igbo with the campaign ‘Nwanne Connect’. The campaign is in recognition of the Igbo people, their culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Popularly called “O’Mpa”, Hero is a cultural brand mostly preferred by Easterners and those who appreciate quality beer.

Hero Lager is a product from the stables of International Breweries, a member of the world’s biggest brewer with more than 400 beer brands. The beer brand aims to celebrate the Igbo legacy of brotherhood through its new campaign, Nwanne Connect, which translates to “brothers coming together” to achieve the largest gathering of Igbos.

The campaign will rally all Igbos at home and abroad in unity as they aim to enter the Guinness World Records as the largest assembly of Igbos. The event which is scheduled to hold at the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium in the ancient commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State on April 22, 2022 is projected to attract over 30,000 Igbos home and abroad with masquerades such as and the mighty Ijele Nnukwu mmanwu and other big masquerades in Igbo land in attendance. Highlights of the event will include performances by PSquare and Illbliss. Speaking about the motive behind the campaign, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said, “Hero Lager is a brand known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture.

The world knows the Igbos have the leading apprenticeship network and this could not have been possible without the love and unity the Igbos consistently demonstrate to one another. By showcasing the unique fashion, music, spirituality, art, and history of the Igbos, Nwanne Connect will be celebrating these sterling qualities that have been the foundation of the success of the ethnic group.” Also Speaking about the ‘Nwanne Connect’ campaign that forges love for one’s brother, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said, “Igbos never forget their home, family and people. Inspired to make their people and home proud, every Igbo man strives to be a Hero.

Hero Lager, through Nwanne Connect, is keying into this massive energy of self-confidence and love for one’s brethren that Igbos have. Based on this love, organizing the largest assembly of Igbos is something that delights us seeing that the Igbos already have the unifying factors of love, support, and unity of purpose.” ‘Nwanne Connect’ is riding on the heels of a successful ‘Ahagiefula! May Your Name Never Be Forgotten’ campaign organized last year by Hero Lager.

