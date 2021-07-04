Nwaoboshi enjoying Okowa’s political scholarship –Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has said that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi rode to the Senate on the political craftsmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Asaba at the weekend, Aniagwu said Senator Nwaoboshi was a selfish politician who never cared for the interest of the people he represents.

He stated that the people of Delta North voted for Nwaoboshi because Okowa appealed to them to support him for the party’s sake.

According to Aniagwu, Senator Nwaoboshi having realised that he can no longer enjoy the political benevolence of Okowa, decided to jump ship despite his suspension by the party.

He said: “I am happy you said that he is in a rift with the governor, the governor is not in a rift with him. “But what I can tell you is that everybody who is a Deltan and understands the political equation in Delta will tell you for free that Senator Nwaoboshi is in the National Assembly on the political scholarship of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, otherwise, there is no way he would have been in the Senate.

“He knows that deciding to dump the PDP or leaving the PDP even after he had been suspended by the party, meant that he can no longer contest the position because he knows that even if he contests that position, everyone in Delta will tell you for free that he will not win.

“And that’s why I said that he is on a Political scholarship and so, having abused that scholarship, be rest assured that he is not going to enjoy it again.”

