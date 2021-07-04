News

Nwaoboshi enjoying Okowa’s political scholarship –Aniagwu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has said that the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi rode to the Senate on the political craftsmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Asaba at the weekend, Aniagwu said Senator Nwaoboshi was a selfish politician who never cared for the interest of the people he represents.

 

He stated that the people of Delta North voted for Nwaoboshi because Okowa appealed to them to support him for the party’s sake.

 

According to Aniagwu, Senator Nwaoboshi having realised that he can no longer enjoy the political benevolence of Okowa, decided to jump ship despite his suspension by the party.

 

He said: “I am happy you  said that he is in a rift with the governor, the governor is not in a rift with him. “But what I can tell you is that everybody who is a Deltan and understands the political equation in Delta will tell you for free that Senator Nwaoboshi is in the National Assembly on the political scholarship of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, otherwise, there is no way he would have been in the Senate.

“He knows that deciding to dump the PDP or leaving the PDP even after he had been suspended by the party, meant that he can no longer contest the position because he knows that even if he contests that position, everyone in Delta will tell you for free that he will not win.

 

“And that’s why I said that he is on a Political scholarship and so, having abused that scholarship, be rest assured that he is not going to enjoy it again.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mixed reactions over Imo budget passed within 3 days

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

  The recent passage of the 2021 state budget by Imo State House of Assembly has been greeted with mixed reactions from a cross-section of the Imo society. The budget proposal which was presented to the Imo Assembly on16th December, 2020 by Governor Hope Uzodimma was on 21st December, 2020 passed into law.   The […]
News Top Stories

Drama in Imo as police arrest ex-Gov Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was yesterday arrested by the police on the order of Imo State government for forcibly breaking into a property sealed by the state government. Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed to newsmen that the former governor is being held at the Imo State Police Headquarters.   Also arrested […]
News

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over assassination of top general

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards general and asked Interpol to issue a red notice. The US president is one of 36 people accused of murder and carrying out acts of terrorism following the drone strike that killed commander Qassem Soleimani, according to Tehran’s prosecutor. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica