Nwaogwugwu Francis: A visionary leader

Philanthropist and businessman, Nwaogwugwu Francis Udochukwu a.k.a Vintage Interiors, has been described as a visionary leader, who sees ahead.

Oyekachi Benjamin, described Nwaogwugwu as a leader with class, at a youth summit held in Ikeja, Lagos recently, to celebrate outstanding youth entrepreneurs who have held on despite the ravaging economy.

Speaking shortly after the event, he said, when he began his philanthropic lifestyle years ago, he was seen as wasting funds.

“I knew that we didn’t need to discourage him, because he is our Boss, in spite of the backlash he got that he was helping too many persons.”

Benjamin described those days as the time people were envious, because he could sow his last kobo to encourage others to stand on their feet.

It didn’t go well with them, but Nwaogwugwu had envisioned that the Youths he was helping back then, will be productive tomorrow.

“We’re proud of the people we see today, and the feedbacks we have gotten from those he had helped without remembering,” Nwaogwugwu’s friend stated.

 

