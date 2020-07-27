NWC-backed Ogun PDP elects new exco, vows to unseat APC

At the state congress, which held inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, emerged as the new state chairman of the party.

A total of 39 positions were filled in the exercise which was conducted by the Chief Adebayo Dayo-led outgone executive.

The development came amid factional tussle between the camps of Senator Buruji Kashamu and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, which divided the party over the years.

But the chairman of the party’s faction loyal to Kashamu, Hon. Samson Bamgbose, faulted the latest election, describing it as “deliberate and criminal affront on the rule of law.”

However, the Chairman of Ogun PDP Congresses Committee, Deji Ogunsakin, said the exercise was conducted following the directive of the party’s national leadership.Ogunsakin, who was the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Ekiti 2018 gubernatorial election, said there was no court injunction against the congresses, adding that the exercise had accommodated various interests within the state chapter.He said: “This is the first time in a very long time we are conducting a very peaceful congress. I am not aware of anybody in court to stop this process.“The issues within the party is a normal thing. Ninety-nine percent of party members are still together for all I know. Our leaders have the power to resolve any crisis and at the right time they will come together for reconciliation at the particular time.“I am sure PDP will be in Government House in 2023. From what I have seen, the unity we have been craving for is here now. I know with this unity, nothing can stop us in 2023.”New Telegraph reports that a total of 2126 delegates were accredited for the congresses, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

21m Nigerians suffer viral hepatitis infection – Commission

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission, has said no fewer than 21 million persons live with viral hepatitis infection in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, President of the Commission, Dr. Mike Omotosho, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates shows that more than 325 million people live with viral hepatitis B and C, with an estimated 2.8 million people being infected in 2018 alone.

He expressed worry that despite being a dangerous infection which claims many lives annually, the knowledge of viral hepatitis infection in Nigeria was still limited.

In his words: “As a consequence, most of the 21 million Nigeria’s estimated to be living with viral hepatitis do not know that they are infected, placing them at greater risk for severe even fatal complications from the disease and increasing the likelihood that they will spread the virus to others.

“According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis with a prevalence of 11% of hepatitis B and 2.2% of Hepatitis C. Across the country, male to female distribution varies and children are not spared. Cases of viral hepatitis are most commonly found among the age group of 21 to 40 years.”

Coordinating Director, National Agency for the control of Aids (NACA) in the same vein, Dr. Akudo Ikpeazu, noted that the Hepatitis virus should be of great concern to government, the private sector and individuals.

Foreman raises alarm over Tyson/Roy Jones fight

George Foreman has admitted that Mike Tyson‘s return to the boxing ring alongside Roy Jones Jr is a ‘beautiful thing’ but fears for their wellbeing.

Tyson, 54, announced he is coming out of retirement to fight 51-year-old Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight after teasing fans for months over a potential comeback.

Despite being excited for the bout, Foreman revealed that he is worried for both fighters’ health ahead of the September 12 showdown in Los Angeles.

He told TMZ: ‘There’s a time when you gotta worry about your health, but it’s a beautiful thing that they would even come out,’ George says.

‘Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it’s good to come out but it’s gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hit the other.’

The fight will be Tyson’s first in 15 years while Jones Jr fought as recently as 2018.

Foreman, who had 81 professional fights in his career and faced greats like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, said he would warn both fighters of the potential risks and how dangerous the lasting effects could be.

‘I would just tell them it’s really dangerous but when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can’t tell them ‘don’t do it.’

‘They’re not gonna hear that. Even me. Big fool like me, back in the day, I only saw what I wanted to see.’

Despite his cautious attitude towards the event, Foreman did admit that he tried to make a comeback himself during his mid-fifties and didn’t hang up his gloves for good until the age of 48.

‘I was 55 years old. I was in shape and everything,’ Foreman said about his aborted comeback.

‘[My wife] says “you’re not going to do anything like that,” I said, ‘I’m telling you, you can’t tell me what to do. I can still – I said “don’t you believe in me? Look at me, I can still do it!”

‘She said, “George, isn’t that the way you want to leave the sport believing that you can still do it?”. I got closure right there and I walked away and it was death to a fighter to realize you’re never going to fight anymore.’