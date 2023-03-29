NWC member canvasses Senate presidency for S’South

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, is backing South South for the Senate presidency, with the deputy speakership zoned to the South East.

In a statement, he asked the National Working Committee to convene the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to ratify the zoning of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly. Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi have since ex- pressed their interest in the top Senate position.

Lukman acknowledged that the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the party is a deep wound that the party should find a means to heal. According to him, those from the North as- piring to the Senate Presidency should bury their ambitions.

He said: “As a party, it would seem that APC has relapsed back to the 2015 mode of allowing elected National Assembly members to proceed with the business of constituting the leadership of the 10th National Assembly in an unregulated manner.

“This is very risky, not just for the APC but for the country. Given that as a party, we contested the 2023 election with a Muslim-Muslim ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, an unregulated contest for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly could produce another Muslim as Senate President. In fact, there is also a high probability that a Muslim could also emerge as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

“At a time when ir- rationality has become overbearingly manifest in the politics of the country, no thanks to the so-called Obidient politicians who thrive in peddling lies and false- hood as a strategy to mobilise support, every care should be taken to manage our diversity. It is quite frustrating for many members of the APC NWC that as leaders mandated to provide leadership in managing affairs of the party, we have become onlookers in matters that we should be directing. This must be urgently corrected.

“The APC NWC led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu needs to become more aggressive in driving the process of negotiating leadership of the 10th National Assembly. The laid back attitude of the NWC being the administrative organ of the party has produced the embarrassing situation of public disagreement with the National Chair- man over the issue of a consensus presidential candidate before the party’s presidential primary in June 2022.

It is also responsible for some of the disagreements be- tween some members of the NWC with the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) before the election.

“Part of the challenge is that it has become a practice whereby the NWC continues to appropriate powers of superior organs of the party, especially the NEC. So long as the NWC continues to govern the party based on the strategy of usurping the powers of NEC, elected representatives of the party will continue to organise a rebellion against what could be regarded as positions of the party.

“We need to strongly appeal to Adamu to con- sider a wider consultative process in managing the affairs of the party. Adopting a wider consultative process will require invoking provisions of the party constitution to convene NEC and National Caucus meetings.”

He added: “To compensate South South, which gave more votes to the APC, including winning the governorship election in Cross River and the majority members of the Edo State House of Assembly, consideration can be given for the South South to produce the Sen- ate President.

If that is to be considered, then the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives should be given to the South East. All these are issues to be debated, around which a decision would have to be taken one way or the other. Once there is a decision, it will be binding on everyone.”

