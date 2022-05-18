NWC suspends Ekiti ADP chair

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has suspended the Ekiti State Chairman, Adekunle Abegunde, with effect from Saturday, May 14. In a statement in Ado- Ekiti at the weekend, the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, said this became necessary following a preliminary investigation by a panel. The following findings were made by the panel: Insubordination to the leadership of the party by refusing to honour invitation to the national headquarters in Abuja to discuss lingering issues confronting the party in Ekiti State; attempt to conduct state congress of the party outside the timetable approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) without authorisation to do so contrary to the ADP guidelines for congresses and articles 52.2. Also failure to in- timate the leadership of Action Democratic Party of the purported defection of Ekiti State ADP governorship candidate, Idowu Afuye, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Working Committee hereby directed Mr Adekunle Abegunde to handover all party documents and properties to Chief Eponlolaye Olufemi within 48 hours and report to the national headquarters of the ADP in Abuja today, May 18, to face the disciplinary committee.

