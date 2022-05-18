NWC suspends Ekiti ADP chair

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has suspended the Ekiti State Chairman, Adekunle Abegunde, with effect from Saturday, May 14. In a statement in Ado- Ekiti at the weekend, the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, said this became necessary following a preliminary investigation by a panel. The following findings were made by the panel: Insubordination to the leadership of the party by refusing to honour invitation to the national headquarters in Abuja to discuss lingering issues confronting the party in Ekiti State; attempt to conduct state congress of the party outside the timetable approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) without authorisation to do so contrary to the ADP guidelines for congresses and articles 52.2. Also failure to in- timate the leadership of Action Democratic Party of the purported defection of Ekiti State ADP governorship candidate, Idowu Afuye, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Working Committee hereby directed Mr Adekunle Abegunde to handover all party documents and properties to Chief Eponlolaye Olufemi within 48 hours and report to the national headquarters of the ADP in Abuja today, May 18, to face the disciplinary committee.
Related Articles
Nigeria Army ready, committed to counter security challenges -COAS
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said that his troops were ready to counter and conbat the various security challenges confronting the country through persistent training and retraining of his soldiers. The Army chief, who was represented by the General Commanding Officer, GOC and Commander Operations Safe Heaven, 3rd Division, Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC
The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike urges Anglican Church to work towards good leadership
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion to use their numerical strength to bring about good political leadership in the country. The governor said that churches can combine prayers with actual encouragement of the members to be involved in all political processes, including voting and being voted for. Wike […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)