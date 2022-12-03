News

N’West APC youths’ll mobilise support for Tinubu/Shettima ticket, says Sani

Youth members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North western part of the country have expressed their resolve to mobilise resources for the actualisation of the 2023 presidential ambition of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. At a meeting on Friday to strategise for Tinubu and Kaduna State Governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, APC zonal Youth leader, North West, Mallam Abdullhamid Umar Oscar vowed to mobilise for the actualization of Tinubu’s ambition. “We are here to discuss the strategy of bringing Tinubu to power.

We are assuring him that the North West youths are with him for 100 percent. We want to return APC to power from top to bottom and bottom to top,” he said. On his part, the Youth Leader of the APC in Kaduna State, Mr. Aminu Lawal Na’anty said, “The reason for this meeting is to support Tinubu to become president of Nigeria and Uba Sani to become the governor of Kaduna State. “I am the youngest youth leader in the country, and this testifies to the fact that Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i is out to mentor the youth to positions of leadership.

 

