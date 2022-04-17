NWF intensify preparations for 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has continued to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in readiness for the forthcoming maiden Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships, which will be staged in Yenagoa – the Bayelsa State capital – from April 27 to May 3.

No fewer than 300 athletes and officials from across the 36 States and the FCT, military and para-military wrestling clubs around the country are expected to vie for honours at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siaisia Sports stadium during the Championships.

Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu (68kg), former World No. 1 Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), 2-time Commonwealth gold medallist Aminat Adeniyi, African champions Hannah Reuben, Esther Kolawole, Emmanuel Ogbonna and veteran Amas Daniel are some of the elite wrestlers expected to grace the tournament, which will also serve as qualifiers for next month’s 2022 African Wrestling Championships in El Jadida, Morocco.

A statement signed by the Technical Director of the federation, Sir Damian Ohaike, indicates that the tournament is strictly for Senior and U-15 athletes – who will contest in three weight classes each in Women Wrestling, Freestyle and Greco Roman events.

