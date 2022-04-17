Sports

NWF intensify preparations for 1st Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has continued to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in readiness for the forthcoming maiden Gov. Diri National Wrestling Championships, which will be staged in Yenagoa – the Bayelsa State capital – from April 27 to May 3.

No fewer than 300 athletes and officials from across the 36 States and the FCT, military and para-military wrestling clubs around the country are expected to vie for honours at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siaisia Sports stadium during the Championships.

 

Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu (68kg), former World No. 1 Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), 2-time Commonwealth gold medallist Aminat Adeniyi, African champions Hannah Reuben, Esther Kolawole, Emmanuel Ogbonna and veteran Amas Daniel are some of the elite wrestlers expected to grace the tournament, which will also serve as qualifiers for next month’s 2022 African Wrestling Championships in El Jadida, Morocco.

 

A statement signed by the Technical Director of the federation, Sir Damian Ohaike, indicates that the tournament is strictly for Senior and U-15 athletes – who will contest in three weight classes each in Women Wrestling, Freestyle and Greco Roman events.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Lagos Marathon: 13-year-old girl wins brand new car

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It was all smiles for the duo of Oyelade Sunday and Vera Yohanna Davou as they were officially handed their Kia Rio saloon cars having emerged winners in the 10km male and female races during the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Davou, a 13-year-old JSS three pupil of the Victory Academy High School, Jos […]
Sports

Aussie Open: Djokovic criticised for medical exemption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world No 1 Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in […]

Paralympics
Sports

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Peter Sonibare Team Nigeria have finished in the 33rd position on the medals table of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and fourth in Africa.   With a total number of 10 medals won which include four gold, a silver and five bronze, Team Nigeria were the fourth best African team behind Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica