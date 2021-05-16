NWF to sell new sukuk bonds for roads in 2021

Indication at the weekend were that the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) plans to raise equity capital and sell fresh sukuk bonds this year to fund technology and roads infrastructure in Africa’s biggest economy.

The NSIA, one of Africa’s biggest sovereign wealth funds plans to inject $50 million equity into an innovation fund that develops technology infrastructure as well as sell sukuk to fund road projects, Uche Orji, chief executive officer, said in an online conference.

It was disclosed that NSIA will seek co-investors to complement its planned equity injection in the innovation fund while the size of offering of Islamic finance assets “won’t be small,” Orji said, without mentioning the amount.

The wealth fund’s assets under management increased by 51per cent in 2020 to N981.9 billion ($2.4 billion) following a surge in earnings and additional capital contribution of $250 million from the government, last year.

Its profit increased more than five folds to N160 billion from N36 billion owing to “strong performance” from investments in international capital markets, improved contribution from subsidiaries and foreign exchange gains, according to the fund head.

Orji disclosed that NSIA plans to allocate more of its Future Generations Fund to venture capital, global equity markets and stocks in Europe where its exposure has been relatively low. “We believe the general opening of the market will be positive for Europe,” he added.

There are also opportunities in data centers, data networking, software, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries in Nigeria, the chief executive said. The capital market is unlikely to repeat its performance in 2020 though it is still going to be a “strong year,” Orji said

