NWFL appoints Match Assessors ahead Super Six

The Nigeria Women Football League has approved the appointment of Independent Match Assessors for all the remaining matches of the second stanza of the NWFL Premiership as the stage is getting set for the Super Six as matches progress week in and out. The Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi, said Wednesday afternoon that, the board of the NWFL headed by Aisha Falode, found it expedient to ensure fairness, unbiased officiating and no intimidation when all the remaining matches of the second stanza are played, avoiding any of the teams intimidating their opponents during games.

“Reports from the independent Match Assessors whose identities will not be revealed f o r these games, will tremendously help the NWFL take important decisions on erring clubs. It’s important the NWFL Secretariat gets true situation of matches, as all the top teams in the Premiership league want to make it to the Super Six by getting positive results at all costs.

 

Sports

Eagles get two outstanding match bonuses

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid the Super Eagles players, two of the outstanding bonuses its owing the players during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers according to reports emanating from their camp in Austria on Wednesday morning. The core of the players invited for the double header international friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions […]
Sports

I wasn’t destined to play for Super Eagles –Oladunni Oyekale

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA,

Former Golden Eaglet and Crown FC of Ogbomosho coach, Oladunni Oyekale, in an interview on a Whatsapp group FUBF monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has said the decision to cancel the Nigeria National League was a good one by the Nigeria Football Federation. Excerpts… What was growing up like for you? My growing up was just […]
Sports

AFCON: We can cage Eagles – Tunisian coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria will go head to head with Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Last 16 match at the Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia in Cameroon on Sunday. Kick-off is at 9:00 pm CAT. The Super Eagles eased into the knockout phase after dominating Group D as they won all of their three […]

