NWFL appoints Match Assessors ahead Super Six

The Nigeria Women Football League has approved the appointment of Independent Match Assessors for all the remaining matches of the second stanza of the NWFL Premiership as the stage is getting set for the Super Six as matches progress week in and out. The Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi, said Wednesday afternoon that, the board of the NWFL headed by Aisha Falode, found it expedient to ensure fairness, unbiased officiating and no intimidation when all the remaining matches of the second stanza are played, avoiding any of the teams intimidating their opponents during games.

“Reports from the independent Match Assessors whose identities will not be revealed f o r these games, will tremendously help the NWFL take important decisions on erring clubs. It’s important the NWFL Secretariat gets true situation of matches, as all the top teams in the Premiership league want to make it to the Super Six by getting positive results at all costs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...