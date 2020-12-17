NWFL boss commiserates with NFF on Ibah’s demise

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has joined other Nigerian football family members to commiserate with the family of the departed board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Mr Emmanuel Ibah.

A heartbroken Falode, said from her base in Lagos, Tuesday, that: “The board and management of the NWFL will greatly miss the late Emmanuel Ibah, whose great vision helped tremendously in the further development of the women’s league in Nigeria in the last two years.” She added: “The late Ibah, as a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, played a prominent role at the last edition of the NWFL Congress in Benin City, Edo State, where his suggestions and advises, gave the women’s league a breakthrough on sensitive technical matters of the league.

“A rare gem has gone, the man who ensured women’s clubs in the South South get into the forefront of the game just left us suddenly without saying goodbye. This is very painful especially as all the three tiers of the women’s league still needed his expertise to continue to forge ahead in their dominance of the women’s league.

