Sports

NWFL boss commiserates with NFF on Ibah’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has joined other Nigerian football family members to commiserate with the family of the departed board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Mr Emmanuel Ibah.

A heartbroken Falode, said from her base in Lagos, Tuesday, that: “The board and management of the NWFL will greatly miss the late Emmanuel Ibah, whose great vision helped tremendously in the further development of the women’s league in Nigeria in the last two years.” She added: “The late Ibah, as a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, played a prominent role at the last edition of the NWFL Congress in Benin City, Edo State, where his suggestions and advises, gave the women’s league a breakthrough on sensitive technical matters of the league.

“A rare gem has gone, the man who ensured women’s clubs in the South South get into the forefront of the game just left us suddenly without saying goodbye. This is very painful especially as all the three tiers of the women’s league still needed his expertise to continue to forge ahead in their dominance of the women’s league.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Steer clear of Eagles job, Gara- Gombe warns Amuneke

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Gombe FA chairman, Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to reject the proposal to draft him in as one of Super Eagles’ assistant coaches. Gombe is of the opinion that Amuneke is bigger than being a mere assistant under Gernot Rohr considering his rising resume. The fiery sports […]
Sports

Man United target Sancho, named in Dortmund’s training squad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borussia Dortmund have named forward Jadon Sancho in their squad for this week’s training camp in Switzerland. It comes on the day of the deadline set by Dortmund for any deal to be agreed for the England international, who is Manchester United’s top summer target.   The Bundesliga side want about £100m for Sancho, who […]
Sports

West Ham boss Moyes, two players test positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

*Beat Hull 5-1 in Carabao Cup West Ham United manager David Moyes and two of the club’s players have tested positive for coronavirus. The club were informed of the positive tests while preparing for Tuesday’s home Carabao Cup tie against Hull City – which the Hammers won 5-1. Moyes, 57, defender Issa Diop, 23, and 24-year-old […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: