Sports

NWFL congratulates Obaseki over re-election in Edo

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew Comment(0)

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls.

 

Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested reelection bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressive Congress.

 

The NWFL management headed by Aisha Falode described the victory of the incumbent and deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu as heartwarming, well-deserved and manifestation of his empowerment and youth’s oriented programmes in his first term in office.

 

“The NWFL says a heart-warming well done to you and your hardworking deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu. It must have been your people oriented programmes and deep rooted interest in the well-being of the youths and sports that earned you the resounding yes votes of the Edo indigenes at the polls.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]
Sports

Nations League: Icelandic police fine England duo N.7m each for COVID-19 protocol breach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA’s coronavirus protocols, Gareth Southgate has confirmed. The FA is investigating media reports in Iceland that Greenwood and Foden broke quarantine rules while at their team hotel in Reykjavik. Iceland’s police force has confirmed to Sky Sports News the […]
Sports

Nations League: Greenwood apologises for Iceland gaffe

Posted on Author Reporter

Mason Greenwood has apologised for breaking COVID-19 protocols while on England duty and described his behaviour as ‘irresponsible’. Within 48 hours of making his England debut against Iceland, Greenwood and Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden had to leave the camp after breaching the strict bio-bubble in Reykjavik. Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: