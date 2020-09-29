NWFL congratulates Obaseki over re-election in Edo

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls.

Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested reelection bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressive Congress.

The NWFL management headed by Aisha Falode described the victory of the incumbent and deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu as heartwarming, well-deserved and manifestation of his empowerment and youth’s oriented programmes in his first term in office.

“The NWFL says a heart-warming well done to you and your hardworking deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu. It must have been your people oriented programmes and deep rooted interest in the well-being of the youths and sports that earned you the resounding yes votes of the Edo indigenes at the polls.”

