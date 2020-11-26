Sports

NWFL: Heartland, Sunshine, three others suffer demotion

Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs have been demoted to the lower division of the women league in the country after failing to meet up with the deadline for players licencing and registration for the 2020/2021 season.

The Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday announced that Heartland Queens, Sunshine Queens, Dream Stars, Ibom Queens and Adamawa Queens, have been relegated to the second tier of the NWFL league, the Championship.

The Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, noted that, the decision to relegate the five erring clubs was taken by the board, after invoking the NWFL rules and regulations bothering on failure to register at the time set out by the NWFL Secretariat for such procedures. Corroborating the announcement made by the Chairperson of the NWFL, the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Faith Ben-Anuge, said in a statement that: “Following the closure of registration for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership Season, we hereby write to inform you of clubs licensed and eligible to participate in the upcoming NWFL 2020/2021 Premiership Season. “Consequently, clubs not listed below are automatically disqualified and relegated to participate in the NWFL Championship Season. “The Licensed and eligible clubs are: FC Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, Osun Babes, Bayelsa Queens and Royal Queens. “Others are Abia Angels, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Pelican Stars and Confluence Queens.”

The NWFL Premiership has been scheduled to start on December 9, across the country on a straight league format and the eventual Champion and other top clubs will qualify for the inaugural edition of the CAF Women Champions League slated to kick off in 2021.

