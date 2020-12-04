Sports

NWFL inspects league venues ahead Dec 9 kick-off

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, accompanied by the Chairperson, Aisha Falode, and supported by some board members, today, embarked on the inspection of some of the league venues that will host matches of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season.

The NWFL inspection team was at the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa, the approved venue for Nasarawa Amazons. The team moved to the University of Benin soccer pitch, Benin City, the designated venue of Edo Queens’ first game as well as the ultra modern Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, which will be used for Edo Queens’ subsequent league matches.

The Inspection team, also took a journey to the Warri Township stadium, to check out the facilities for Premiership new comers, Royal Queens of Warri. From Warri, Delta State, the inspection team moved to the home ground of FC Robo of Lagos, the Legacy Pitch Stadium, inside the National Stadium, Lagos.

