NWFL: Iyaye attributes Angels’ win to Wike’s huge supportgeria

Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barr Boma Iyaye, says the victory of Rivers Angels at the recently concluded Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six is a manifestation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s intention for the state.

According to him, Governor Wike has always insisted that Rivers State deserves the best; this he has encouraged by giving every necessary support in all fields of human endeavor, including sports.

Iyaye stated this during a chat with journalists at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt shortly after Rivers United triumphed over Enyimba by a lone goal in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match.

He stressed further that the state could not have been better blessed than having three sports teams from Rivers representing Nigeria in one calendar year in different competitions.

Whilst Rivers United represented Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup, both Rivers Angels and Rivers Hoopers will be representing the country in CAF Women Champions League and African Basketball League Championship respectively.

Iyaye said: “The governor has been at the vanguard of the quest for the state deserving nothing but the best and he continues to manifest it in all spheres. He has proven to be a man of action and performance and we are indeed proud to be part of his success story in sports.

“Today, Rivers is the only state in Nigeria that will produce three different teams to represent the country in different competitions in one calendar year. The governor is a man with the magic wand

