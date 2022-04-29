Politics

NWFL: Lakeside Queens, three others qualify for championship

Lakeside Queens Football Club of Bariga have qualified for the Championship cadre of the Nigeria Women Football League. The Championship cadre is the first cadre of the National Women Football League and the ticket was won after a five-day tussle involving 16 teams in Benin City, Edo State.

The Lagos-based team under the tutelage of Coach Tobi Ganiyu were impressive in the ancient city as they won all four matches played in the competition. In their first match, the Lakeside Queens defeated Abruka Queens 2-0, whipped Ijebu United Queens 3-0 in the second match and walloped Celestial Queens 6-0 in the third. Only on Tuesday, despite heavy downpour, Lakeside defeated Kazeem Eletu Queens 1-0 in a match that was concluded in the early hours of Wednesday in Benin. And so the team recorded 12 maximum points in four games with 12 goals scored and none conceded all through the league round robin format contest.

 

