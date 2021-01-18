Sports

NWFL league: Irregular COVID-19 results force one month break

Nigeria Women Football League NWFL has been postponed for one month to enable clubs to comply fully with COVID- 19 protocols.

 

Announcing the onemonth postponement on Sunday, the NWFL management said the postponement was due to “Irregular Covid-19 Results” submitted by clubs.

 

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, at the weekend announced an additional one month postponement of the league season in a frantic bid to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 Preventive Protocols that were established before the League started on December 9, 2020.

 

Falode said: “The irregularities and discoveries made during the one-month postponement was to allow clubs carry out COVID-19 tests for all their players and officials led to the decision.”

 

“Feedback from the oneweek suspension to allow for COVID-19 re-testing by clubs exposed flaws in complying with the NWFL directives.

 

After due consultations, it has been agreed that a further one-month period should be given to allow for due diligence by all the clubs and stakeholders for strict compliance. We realised that clubs were not taking enough COVID-19 protocol precautionary measures.”

 

Falode, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation declared that: “Clubs and stakeholders should within the one month period meet the following requirements: Mandatory COVID-19 tests to be carried out at government- approved centres and hospitals.

 

These tests must be sustained when the League resumes.

