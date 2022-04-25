NWFL Nationwide League: Lakeside maintain winning streak

Lakeside Queens Football Club of Bariga have maintained a winning streak at the ongoing National Women’s Football League for the nationwide cadre taking place in Benin City.

The Lagos based team under the tutelage of Coach Tobi Ganiyu defeated Ijebu United Queens 3-0 in one of the matches decided on Sunday in the ancient city.

On Saturday in their first match, the lakeside Queens defeated Abruka Queens 2-0 and now they have six point from two games with five goals scored and none conceded. “It’s a good start for us and we want to maintain the focus and win the next game as well,” Ganiyu said.

In other matches, Ubakala Queens defeated Unification Queens 2-1, Imo Strikers walloped Brave Hearts 9-0 while Abruka Queens were 3-1 better than Celestial Teen Girls.

