NWFL Premiership begins December 9

The Aisha Falode-led Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday in Abuja held the draws for the Nigeria Women Premiership league, which has been tentatively scheduled to kick-off across Nigeria on December 9, 2020, subject to the ratification of the Nigeria Football Federation. At the draws ceremony held at the conference room of the new NWFL Secretariat in Abuja, had representatives from all the 16 participating clubs in attendance. According to the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Mrs. Faith Ben-Anuge, the fixtures for the 2020 Premiership season which will be played on a straight league format for the first time in three years, would be played for 30 weeks. She added that, the draws was generated digitally and the teams paired electronically, leaving a margin of zero error. Mrs. Ben-Anuge disclosed that, the fixture between former league champions, Nasarawa Amazons and FC Robo of Lagos, at the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa has been picked as the official opening game for the 2020/2021 Premiers h i p season.
Dortmund signs right back, Thomas Meunier, from PSG
Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club’s passionate fans during a Champions League game. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club, reports The […]
Hoodlums attack Complete Sports
The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums. The hoodlums seized on the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the […]
EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes
*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu […]
