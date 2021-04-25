NWFL Premiership Super 6: Nigerian champion emerges today

The champion for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season and the country’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League will emerge Sunday at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode between Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, FC Robo and Sunshine Queens as the Super Six comes to an end after seven days of highly competitive games.

The consolation game of the day between the whipping teams of the competition, Bayelsa Queens and Edo Queens will be played at the main bowl of the stadium, at 10am to prepare the stage for the title games at 3pm.

The title ties between Rivers Angels vs Sunshine Queens, and FC Robo vs Delta Queens will be played simultaneously at 3pm at the main bowl and Practice Pitch One.

Going into the final games, Rivers Angels has eight points, same as Delta Queens, while FC Robo and Sunshine Queens have seven points each.

This situation provided a scenario where any of the four teams that truly aspire to win the title must win their game.

The two games will be very interesting, more so with the superior goal difference of +8 for Rivers Angels.

Rivers will grab the title by just a 1-0 win to take them to 11 points and +9 goals difference. While for Delta Queens, it’s going to be a difficult situation as they must first defeat FC Robo, and with as many as six goals.

For FC Robo to win, they must beat Delta Queens to finish at 10 points and pray that Sunshine Queens should beat Rivers Angels. While it’s the other way round for Sunshine Queens, beat Rivers with three goals and pray that FC Robo should lose their final game.

Sunshine Queens head coach, Wemimo Olarenwaju Matthew said on Saturday that the ‘Betty Babes’ are ready to attack and play with more determination when they face Rivers Angels.

The Akure-based side played a barren draw in Port Harcourt against Rivers Angels in the regular season and a win for Sunshine Queens on Sunday, could see them becoming NWFL Premiership Champions for the first time in their history.

Sunshine Queens defeated a strong FC Robo Queens on Friday, to open up a possible chance for them to contest for the title and the Super Falcons assistant coach is optimistic of a victory against the side, which is presently on top of the log.

For FC Robo, the Governor Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended financial support to the state’s only representative, FC Robo Queens, as the curtains fall on the

competition.

The Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar said at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode, that, the state is proud of the team hence, the decision of the governor to support them financially.

“We are proud of what they have been doing and we will continue to support them. The state government has also decided to support them and that’s why we are here.”

Nigerian women’s football lovers can watch today’s final round of games in the NWFL Premiership Super 6 on the African Independent Television (AIT), the NWFL disclosed.

The Nigeria Women Football League management (NWFL) confirmed on Saturday that AIT will beam the final match live.

The NWFL Premiership Super Six finals will be watched by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, his Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, and other NFF big wigs, alongside top sports executives from Rivers State, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa and Edo states.

