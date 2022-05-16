NWFL Premiership Super Six: Battle for Champions League ticket begins in Benin

The battle for Nigeria’s single ticket to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League begins tomorrow with all the six top premiership clubs geared up to clinch the single slot to represent Nigeria and also emerge the 2021/2022 league champions. According to the format of the fixtures, the six teams will play in a round robin league with winners amassing the highest points and goals for and against, to become the season’s Champions. In the first match of the Super Six, two times champions, Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia, will slug it out against newcomers, Naija Ratels FC of Abuja at the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus Sports Complex at 10am, while the remaining two matches of the opener will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as Four times champions Bayelsa Queens take on seven times winners and league defending champions, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt at 12 noon and Five times champions, Delta Queens slug it out against two times qualifiers, Edo Queens of Benin City also at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, at 4pm. The results of these cracking openers will go a long way at setting the pace of the 2022 Super Six. The chief coach of defending champions, Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, said Sunday morning in Benin City that, his team was in ancient city to win the Women’s Premiership title for the eighth time and go ahead to represent Nigeria for the second time at the CAF Women Champions League.
Related Articles
Suarez’s Juve deal revealed
As Uruguay’s Luis Suarez is battling to secure his release by Barcelona, the striker has already reached a personal agreement with Serie A giants, Juventus. Even though the official announcement will only be made during the week, the Uruguayan will sign a contract for three years and will earn €10 million per season at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abuja agog for archery tourney
Over one hundred and fifty Archers are participating at the National men and women Archery championship holding at the package ‘B’ of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja as put together by the Nigeria Archery Federation. The week long event which started with seminar/workshop has athletes drawn from states like Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Kogi, Benue […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Qatar 2020: Osimhen, Ndidi, Iheanacho ‘ll be too hot for Liberia – Okosieme
As we countdown to Saturday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Lone Stars of Liberia, erstwhile Super Eagles prolific winger Ndubuisi Okosieme, has said that the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, will be too hot for Liberia when both countries tackle each other for three […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)