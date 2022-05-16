NWFL Premiership Super Six: Battle for Champions League ticket begins in Benin

The battle for Nigeria’s single ticket to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League begins tomorrow with all the six top premiership clubs geared up to clinch the single slot to represent Nigeria and also emerge the 2021/2022 league champions. According to the format of the fixtures, the six teams will play in a round robin league with winners amassing the highest points and goals for and against, to become the season’s Champions. In the first match of the Super Six, two times champions, Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia, will slug it out against newcomers, Naija Ratels FC of Abuja at the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus Sports Complex at 10am, while the remaining two matches of the opener will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as Four times champions Bayelsa Queens take on seven times winners and league defending champions, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt at 12 noon and Five times champions, Delta Queens slug it out against two times qualifiers, Edo Queens of Benin City also at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, at 4pm. The results of these cracking openers will go a long way at setting the pace of the 2022 Super Six. The chief coach of defending champions, Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, said Sunday morning in Benin City that, his team was in ancient city to win the Women’s Premiership title for the eighth time and go ahead to represent Nigeria for the second time at the CAF Women Champions League.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...