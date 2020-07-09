Sports

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League

The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and officials in the various clubs, in line with the Covid-19 protocols. This decision was reached, among others, in a Video Conference on Tuesday July 7, 2020 between NWFL Chairperson and Clubs Chairmen. In the communique signed after the virtual meeting, by one of the clubs’ chairmen, Abdul Sule, it was also agreed that clubs should be encouraged to prepare for 2020/2021 season contingent upon the time the protocol for resuming sporting activities is approved, as the league will resume after approval has been given to the Protocol for the resumption of sporting activities document submitted by the Minister of Sports to the COVID-19 Taskforce and the National Assembly and NFF lifts the ban on Football activities.

I hope Ighalo finishes off what he started –Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Odion Ighalo will continue his impressive showing for the Red Devils as they continue their chase for a Champions League ticket. Ighalo, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday, has proven to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League giants after arriving on loan from Chinese Super […]
EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton

  Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-match in Villarreal’s win

Super Eagles sensation, Samuel Chukuweze, was named man-of-the-match following Villarreal’s hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Mallorca at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Chukwueze, who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute. The Nigerian raced down the wing, getting away from a […]

