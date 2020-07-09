NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League

The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and officials in the various clubs, in line with the Covid-19 protocols. This decision was reached, among others, in a Video Conference on Tuesday July 7, 2020 between NWFL Chairperson and Clubs Chairmen. In the communique signed after the virtual meeting, by one of the clubs’ chairmen, Abdul Sule, it was also agreed that clubs should be encouraged to prepare for 2020/2021 season contingent upon the time the protocol for resuming sporting activities is approved, as the league will resume after approval has been given to the Protocol for the resumption of sporting activities document submitted by the Minister of Sports to the COVID-19 Taskforce and the National Assembly and NFF lifts the ban on Football activities.

