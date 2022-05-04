Sports

NWFL secures sponsors for Super Six

  • Rivers Angels, Bayelsa United clash on opening day

 

The Nigeria Women Football League yesterday received a big boost as an oil company, Tulcan Energy, emerged as the title sponsor of the forthcoming NWFL Super League which starts on May 16 in Edo State.

 

The NWFL and Tulcan Energy signed a partnership deal at the Marriot Hotel in Ikeja Lagos to signify a rebirth of the women league in the country. Tulcan Energy’s Head of Strategies, Mr. Dolapo Akinwale, assured that the deal would not be a one off because the company was interested in the development of women’s football in the country.

 

“We believe there are huge potentials in the women’s league and we would unplug all we need to and bring out the best in the country’s top players.” Akinwale said. An elated Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, said it was a huge relieve for the league and a sign of better things to come.

 

Falode added: “We have endured over the years without a sponsor and now we have a Super League sponsor in Tulcan Energy. We are happy with the progress made after we struggled in the past years to pay match commissioners, referees and get the league running until regular season, sponsors Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, came on board.

 

“I thank the NFF board and all those supporting us over the years. We are proud that eight of the Falcons’ regular team members at the last World Cup in France in 2019 came from the league. We thank Tulcan Energy for having faith in us.”

 

The draw for the six teams expected to compete for honours in the Super six which starts on May 16 in Benin also took place. In the opening round of games Bayelsa Queens and defending Champions, Rivers Angels, will compete for honours while Nasarawa Amazons and Naija Retels will trade tackles.

 

A local derby of sort between Delta Queens and Edo Queens will also take place same day. The winner wins N5m while second and third wins N3m and N2m respectively.

 

The first Vice President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, said he expected a high quality competition in Benin based on the standard exhibited at the Super Six last year in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

 

