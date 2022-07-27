Sports

NWFL shocked by Club Owners Association’s purported elections

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Women Football League has expressed shock on the letter written by the Club Owners Association, dated July 22, to inform the Secretariat of the Nigeria Women Football League on their purported elective meeting on July 21.

 

In a letter signed by the NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, to the Chairperson of Delta Queens Football Club of Asaba, responding to the letter titled Re: Introduction of new Executive Council members of the NWFL Club Owners Association, reads: “I have been directed by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League to inform you that, the process of elections into office of the Executive Council of the Club Owners Association of the NWFL, as you are aware includes notification of the NWFL Secretariat, so that it can perform it’s statutory right to monitor the process and conduct of the election.

“Please note that NWFL has no evidence that the election of the Executive Council of the NWFL that you reportedly held followed this process.” The letter continued : “The NWFL refers you to the process that produced the Executive Council that was duly elected in Enugu in 2020.

The NWFL monitored and supervised that election and the Executive Council from the Enugu election is the one the NWFL recognises until the due process of conducting a proper election is followed and the NWFL notified to monitor the process.

“Accept the assurances of our regards,” the letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Women Football League, Modupe Shabi, reads.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

From Barber’shop to boxing stardom: The story of Baby Face Babatunde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A little over five years ago, Rilwan Babatunde, then 18, was a barbershop apprentice in the Egbeda area of Lagos. In between watching his boss give haircuts to customers, the teenager flirted with boxing, sparring with other boxers in the neighbourhood. In February2015, Rilwanhadarrivedthe LagosBoxing Hallof FameGymalong with 100 boxers, who came to what could […]
Sports

Eagles deserve win over Sierra Leone, coach begs for more time

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has appealed for more time to build a formidable team despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory against Sierra Leone in their opening fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The three-time African champions had to stage a first-half comeback after they fell a goal behind within 11 minutes of play. […]
Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica