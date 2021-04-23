Sports

NWFL Super Six: Bayelsa, Edo crash out, Aduku fired

Two top teams that came into the NWFL Premiership Super Six with so much expectations and promises yesterday crashed out of contention with huge disappointments. It was the end of a dream for BayelsaQueensof YenagoaandEdoQueens of BeninCitywhentheybothlosttheir gameswoefully, eachconceding4goals apiece. Bayelsa lost 4-0 against a resurgent Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, that was at the verge of crashing out before the Rest Day One with just 2points going into the Day Three games. The Angels ended the game with five points out of a maximum nine, and a second place standing on the table, strong enough to contest for the title and the CAF Women Champions League ticket.

Bayelsa Queens loss costs the team’s Chief Coach his job, as the club Chairman, Robin Apreala, announced the sacking of Moses Aduku. Aduku, also an assistant coach of the national Under-20 Women’s national team, thus became the first casualty of the Super Six. It was an irony going into the Super Six as the best coach and sacked Midway into the Super Six for poor parformance.

The second game of the Match Day Three, witnessed the biggest upset of the Super Six, as FC Robo of Lagos whitewashed Edo Queens 4-1 to send the highly motivated Queens out of contention and eliminated from the battle for the 2021 league title and WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League. The star on the side of FC Robo was team captain, Monday Gift, a Super Falcons player, who has scored three goals in the Super Six as the highest goal scorer. Monday Gift scored eight goals in the regular season.

