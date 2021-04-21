Sports

NWFL Super Six: Edo Queens lose second game, as FC Robo shock Bayelsa

One of the top contenders for the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership title and ticket for the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League, Edo Queens football club of Benin, have lost two straight matches in the on going Super Six, results that narrows the team’s chances of having their dream come true.
Edo Queens, this time in the absence of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, lost Tuesday’s game, which was their second game in the series, against Sunshine Queens of Akure 2-1.
Edo Queens were not in their best character in Tuesday’s game against a more resolute Sunshine Queens.
Suliat Abideen opened scoring for Sunshine in the 8th minute, taking advantage of a free kick near Edo penalty area, before Edo Queens equalised in the 20th minute. Sunday Abigail nailed Edo Queens in the 22nd minute with the winning goal, to keep the final scores at 2-1 and a four-point top of the table lead for Sunshine Queens before the kick off of the Rivers Angels vs Delta Queens game.
Edo Queens coach, Stanley Osazee, expressed his disappointment on the poor results recorded so far by his team. He noted that ; “The clubs’ top management members are not happy that, we don’t have any point after our second game when the plan was to come to Ijebu-Ode to win the title. Anyway we still have the hope of winning our three remaining games and amass nine points, we should be able to bounce back and achieve our aim of coming to Ijebu Ode.”

