NWFL Super Six in photo finish, as four teams get equal chances to win title

The NWFL Premiership Super Six from all indications will end in a photo finish with four of the six teams: Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens and FC Robo, have equal chances to emerge champion of the 2021 season and also Nigeria’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League this year.

 

All the four clubs must win their last games against themselves at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode on Sunday (today). At the end of the Match Day 4 games at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode, the teams from Delta and Rivers emerged the top contenders with 8 points each from a total 4 matches played in the Super Six.

 

Rivers Angels pummeled Edo Queens of Benin 4-0 in the first game of the day, to take their points to eight and at the reach of the league title.

 

It was the same situation for Delta Queens, as they played a barren draw against Bayelsa Queens. Delta who was on 7 points before the second game which kicked off at 12 pm, escaped defeat in the hands of Bayelsa Queens, but were okay with a draw that earned them a valuable one point that has now put them within the title range with eight points. Going into the final games on Sunday, Rivers Angels have 8 points, Delta Queens 8 points, Sunshine Queens 7 points, FC Robo 7 points after failing to beat Sunshine Queens.

 

They lost the opportunity to go into the final day with 10 points, and would have just played for a draw to pick the final winning points, but that was not to be. But they still have a final chance in their last game against Delta Queens on Sunday.

 

To win the title, Rivers Angels with 8 points and +8 goal difference must beat Sunshine Queens to lay hands on the title with a total 11 points. A draw will give them 9 points and it is a no no to a loss.

 

The +8 goal difference for Rivers Angels is an added advantage. It’s the same situation for Delta Queens in their last match against FC Robo. Delta currently on 8 points, must beat FC Robo to finish with 11 points. A draw will leave them at 9 points and a loss, rooted to 8 points.

 

The NWFL Premiership title and the CAF Women Champions League ticket is FC Robo’s own to lose

