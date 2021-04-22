NWFL Super Six: It’s redemption time for Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers

The three top rated teams at the NWFL Premiership Super Six at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu- Ode, that fell short if expectations in the first two days matches, will today be presented with the opportunity to redeem themselves and again play their teams back into contention. The last two days in the Super Six have seen intense competition and fierce battles, that presented a number of upsets and heartbreaks involving Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels, which had come to the Super Six with so much expectations. And unless they redeem their aspirations in today’s Match Day Three. All the three matches today, Thursday April 22, are determinants of those teams that will challengestronglyfortheNWFL Premiership title and the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League. The first match of the day will be between Bayelsa Queens, multiple champions and the league leaders at the end of the first round, would slug it out against a very tough opponent and 2018 champion, Rivers Angels. Going into this game today, Bayelsa Queens have one point, and a win against Rivers Angels would give them four points and a loss will keep them at one point and a seemingly end to their aspirations to win the title and represent Nigeria at the continent. While for Rivers Angels, that are on two points after two draws, badly need to win the match against Bayelsa Queens to take them to five points and a redemption of their dream to go to the continent, as this result will keep them in contention.

