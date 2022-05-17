Sports

NWFL Super Six: Monday ‘Gift’ for Bayelsa Queens as Nasarawa Amazons walk over Naija Ratel

The NWFL Premiership Super Six began yesterday at the University of Benin Sports complex with the defending champions starting on the losing note to FA Cup winners, Bayelsa Queens.

Rivers Angels started the game on a bright note with flashes of fine play and good attacks and had a penalty appeal turned down by experienced FIFA referee, Ndidi Madu, yet they kept dominating play with more attacks thrown at their opponents.

 

Bayelsa United however shocked their opponents in the 33rd minute after Anjor Mary found herself in a good position to score from a goalmouth scramble and handed the ‘Restoration Girls’ the lead.

 

Rivers Angels almost got an equalizer, as Tosin Demehin’s volley inside the Bayelsa Queens penalty area was blocked by Alake Kasali. Eight minutes into the second half, Moses Aduku made double substitutions, sending in Anjor Mary and Chinyere Igboamalu for Miracle Joseph and Kafayat Bashiru as well as Deborah Kehinde making way for Brume Ikhekua, for Rivers Angels.

 

Rivers Angels took over the play and piled up pressure which paid off after consistent knocking at Bayelsa Queens’ goal in the 76th minutes – Rafiat Imran’s marvelling free-kick beat the wall to get into the back of the net to level the equation. Bayelsa Queens were reduced to 10 players after Miracle Joseph’s hard tackle on Ekong Rose led to the Referee giving her the second yellow card of the game, leading to a Red Card for the defender

 

