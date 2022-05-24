Sports

NWFL Super Six: Monday Gift wins three individual awards

On-loan FC Robo of Lagos striker, Monday Gift scooped all the individual awards as she single handedly led Bayelsa United to the NWFL title in Benin City on Sunday.

 

Monday Gift who prior to the Super 6 represented FC Robo of Lagos was shipped out on loan to Bayelsa Queens for the season finale and she once again proved her worth scoring majority of Bayelsa Queens goal during the Super 6. She scored nine goals in five Super 6 matches was named the League Top Scorer with 12 goals, Man of the Match Award and Player of the Tournament during the closing ceremonies on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Queens’ Cameroon International, Bawuo Ange Gabrielle was named the Goal Keeper of the Tournament. Bayelsa Queens on Sunday emerged the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions with a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa Amazons in the last match of the season’s prime event decided on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State.

 

