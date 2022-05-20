NWFL Super Six: Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angel win

In game 7 of Match Day 3 in the ongoing NWFL Super Six premiership at the University of Benin sports complex Ugbowo, Benin City, Nasarawa Amazons outshined Delta Queens by a lone goal to record six points from two games. Nasarawa Amazons forward Chimebere Opara put the Nasarawa girls ahead in the 27th minute of play after a spectacular cross from striker Tarnum Dooshima.

In the second half, Delta Queens who are on two points could not take advantage of their chances as they missed two back-to-back penalties late in the second half with Sarah Nnodim and Mercy Omokwo missing from the spot. Speaking to journalists shortly after the game, Delta Queens coach, Tosan Blankson, said the girls played below expectations because they had opportunities of converting two spot kicks to get back into the game but to no avail.

His counterpart, Danjuma Musa of Nasarawa Amazons is, however, optimistic that his team will emerge winner of this year’s super six premiership having recorded 6 points with three games more to play. In the Number 8 fixture, Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels 2-0. The game which was keenly contested saw Rivers Angels forward Chiamaka Okwuchkwu scoring the two decisive goals in the 57th and 81th minutes of the encounter.

