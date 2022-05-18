Sports

NWFL Supet Six: Edo Queens fire coach, Wemimo Matthew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of Edo Queens Football Club has announced the sack of handler, Wemimo Matthew, following the abysmal performance of the team so far in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League super Six, in Benin. Edo Queens were wasteful in their first match against neighboring Delta Queens and were poor in their second match against Nasarawa Amazons who defeated the wasteful side by a lone goal that has dented their ambition of winning the title. Addressing the press immediately after the game, Chairman Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli pronounced the sack. “From my understanding and my findings, I think the coach is not capable, at this point, we have to relieve her of her appointment”. “We have to sack the coach and let the assistant take over from now on, when the tournament is over we will know what to do with Edo Queens, but for now, the coach is sacked”. The assistant coach, John Niyi will take over the remaining games of the team in the tournament

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ortom: Lobi Stars has no excuse over poor outings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

  …as shake up looms in club   Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday said the state’s darling team, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, had no excuse over their poor outing in the league. Governor Ortom who stated this in an interview in Makurdi, expressed worry at the declining performance of the club […]
Sports

Pogba’s house burgled during match against Atletico

Posted on Author Reporter

    Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed that his house was burgled on Tuesday night while his children slept. Pogba revealed this in a statement he posted across his social media pages, while offering a reward for anyone who could provide information on the incident. He also revealed that the incident occurred while […]
Sports

FIFA invites Shaibu to its Congress, Qatar 2022 World Cup draws

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, comrade Philip Shaibu’s immense contributions to sports development got another international recognition on Monday as the football governing body in the world FIFA invite him to the 72nd FIFA Congress slated for March 31 and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on April 1, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica