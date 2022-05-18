NWFL Supet Six: Edo Queens fire coach, Wemimo Matthew

The management of Edo Queens Football Club has announced the sack of handler, Wemimo Matthew, following the abysmal performance of the team so far in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League super Six, in Benin. Edo Queens were wasteful in their first match against neighboring Delta Queens and were poor in their second match against Nasarawa Amazons who defeated the wasteful side by a lone goal that has dented their ambition of winning the title. Addressing the press immediately after the game, Chairman Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli pronounced the sack. “From my understanding and my findings, I think the coach is not capable, at this point, we have to relieve her of her appointment”. “We have to sack the coach and let the assistant take over from now on, when the tournament is over we will know what to do with Edo Queens, but for now, the coach is sacked”. The assistant coach, John Niyi will take over the remaining games of the team in the tournament
