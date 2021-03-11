Nwodo canvasses true federalism as panacea for Nigeria’s woes

Immediate past-President- General of pan-Igbo socio- cultural organisatin, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Coordinator, Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has stated that only restructuring that would guarantee true federalism would pull Nigeria back from sliding into looming socio-political anarchy. He declared that restructuring of Nigeria would also be the easiest way to return the country to the basics of value needed to make the country great again.

Nwodo’s view was contained in a paper entitled “Re- Evaluationof AfricanValues and Culture in the Face of the Crises of the 21st Century” delivered at the 4th Chinua Achebe International Conference at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Nwodo noted that the change of Nigeria’s cultural values had traumatized the country, leading to yahoo yahoo, cybercrime, illiteracy, insecurity, electoral dishonesty, lack of accountability, retardation in educational standards and insecurity which would be remedied by going back to basics and restructuring the country.

He said: “Allow states to determine their educational, social welfare policies and security exclusively as well as ownership of their natural resources whilst paying royalties to the Federal Government for common services. “Allthemajorindustrialized countriesof theworldthriveon merit.

Merit promotes competition, rewards hard work and drivesdevelopment. “The idea that you can get admission to a Federal Secondary School, a Polytechnic, a University or the Civil Service without excelling in a competitive examination destroys incentive for hard work and discovery of talents. “This is the only country in the world where videos of electoral pooling booths are showed by television stations yet courts hold that the test of proving without reasonable doubt has not been met. “This is the only country in the world where the defeated will find it difficult to concede because there is usually no compelling reason to do so. “This is the only country in the world where it can take up to six months or more to conclude an election petition through the judicial process.”

