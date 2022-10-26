Nwodo: FG’s continued detention of Kanu provocative

News Top Stories

A former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nwodo, has described the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu after the Appeal Court ruling, as a provocative action that does nobody, including the Federal Government, any good. Nwodo, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, advised President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant Federal Government officials to reconsider their stand on the issue in the interest of justice and the rule of law.

‘Acriticalreviewof thegovernment’spositiononthismatter is very important because of the far reaching implications keeping the IPOB leader afterthecourtrulingwillhave onthemuchdesiredpeaceand stability in the country.

‘If the honorable Justices of the Court of Appeal reviewed the situation and arrived at their decision, going outside the ruling of the court could be provocative and injurious to the federal Government’s image on the rule of law and respect for the judiciary.” “Any other reason being adduced to warrant keeping Kanu incarcerated is most likely going to be inferior to the respecting the ruling of the court and also the sensibilitiesof someNigeriansparticularly Ndigbo who hailed and celebrated the ruling.”

 

